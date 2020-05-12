As state and city officials begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, services and activities, Spanish Fork is cutting back recreational services after some in the city failed to comply with Gov. Gary Herbert’s social distancing recommendations.
On Friday, the city announced on social media that Spanish Fork Parks and Recreation officials would restrict the use of ballfields in the city after baseball teams using the fields ignored COVID-19 guidelines while playing organized games.
“Due to teams not following the COVID-19 guidelines and playing organized games on the baseball fields, ALL ball fields will be locked when Parks’ personnel aren’t here to supervise,” the announcement said.
Ballfields throughout Spanish Fork will remain open to the public, according to the announcement, but only during limited hours. Parks and Recreation personnel will supervise between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday, meaning baseball fields in Spanish Fork will be closed during weekday evenings and all day and night on weekends.
During the orange, “moderate-risk” phase of Herbert’s “Utah Leads Together” plan, Utahns are encouraged to “remain at least 6 feet apart from individuals from other households while engaging in outdoor activities.”
Additionally, the plan urges Utahns to “not engage in sporting activities requiring teammates or opponents to be closer than 10’ from one another” and states that outdoor recreation staff “must disinfect all equipment after each use.”
Some Spanish Fork residents on social media expressed frustration over the city’s decision to restrict public access to baseball fields.
“What a joke!,” one resident wrote on Facebook. “So nice of our government officials to determine what is best for us. When do the little brown shirts start turning in … (their) parents for not obeying the rules.”
“I say we have a big party there with no Park’s personnel present!,” wrote another resident.
Others said they understood the need to limit use of fields and parks in the city and appreciated efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Thank you for keeping us safe,” a resident wrote. “Shame that so many people won’t take this seriously.”
The announcement about restricting access to baseball fields in the city comes as officials in Spanish Fork and elsewhere grapple with how to handle upcoming summer recreation programs and activities amid a pandemic.
Spanish Fork officials have already canceled a number of outdoor and recreational activities that were scheduled to take place in May and June, including the Pickle Jam Mayhem Pickleball Tournament, Summer Basketball Camp, Youth Arts Festival, 6th Grade Elementary Track Meet and the annual Huck Finn Day celebration.
Other recreational activities in Spanish Fork are, for the time being, still scheduled to take place.
The registration period for two sports leagues, the softball Phoenix League for girls grades ninth through 12th and the baseball Colt League for boys in the same grades, ended on Thursday, a day before the announcement about restricted access to city baseball fields.
Team selection for both leagues is scheduled to take place on Thursday. As of Tuesday, the status of the team selection is to be determined.
“We are constantly reviewing upcoming programs, activities, and events to determine if adjustments are needed to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the Parks and Recreation department said on its website.
A list of recreational activities in Spanish Fork that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled can be found at http://spanishfork.org/departments/public_safety/emergency_info_and_updates.