With the preparations for the start of Utah 2020 legislative season next week, Sen. Deidre Henderson, a Republican representing Spanish Fork, is putting the finishing touches on a bill reducing the penalties of polygamy from a felony to a misdemeanor.
She wants to be clear on one thing: “I am not seeking to legalize polygamy,” she said in a recent interview. Instead, her goal is to make it easier for otherwise law-abiding polygamists to be able to report other crimes, encouraging people in plural families to report abuse and other offenses, she explained.
Henderson’s September 2019 announcement to file the bill was met with mixed reactions. However, after the massacre of a family of U.S. citizens in Mexico, the idea of loosening penalties for polygamy gained support.
In 2017, in a close bipartisan vote, the Utah Senate passed HB99, a bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Kevin T. Van Tassell amending the wording of Utah’s bigamy statute to clarify that polygamy is a felony punishable by up to five years and up to 15 if combined with other charges.
Many senators who have previously voted for stricter laws did not support the bill, with no particular trend as to which party they belonged to. The issue appears to be both bipartisan as well as divisive, with Republicans and Democrats on both sides.
So far, no one has been prosecuted under the amended bigamy statute, which Henderson sees as evidence of failure.
“If the purpose of making polygamy a felony was to eradicate it, this has to be the least effective statute in the history of lawmaking,” she said. “Not only is our law a complete failure, it is also empowering the bad guys like Warren Jeffs and victimizing the good folks.”
In recent months, Henderson has interviewed dozens of people and families who are current or former practitioners of polygamy to better understand how to meet the needs of communities she represents. She has also collaborated with students at Utah Valley University’s office of New Urban Mechanics to evaluate the historical context and effects of the criminalization of polygamy.
The report states that most states treat bigamy as an issue of fraud, and only 14 of them deal with the issue of cohabitation, with a wide variety of punishment as both a felony and a misdemeanor.
Polygamy in Utah has been a long-debated, messy issue, but Henderson hopes that the bill will help people from plural families in Spanish Fork and throughout Utah will feel that the stigma has been reduced and feel more comfortable taking their children to school or the doctor or reporting crimes or abuses.
“There has been a single way of looking at this issue for 85 years. I hope to help my colleagues see the problem from a new angle,” she said.