After her husband physically abused her in front of their kids, Brooklyn took their five children, fled and hasn’t looked back.
But leaving with nothing has meant Christmas is going to be difficult this year.
“We are basically starting fresh,” Brooklyn said. “We are starting again.”
She’s turned to Sub for Santa, a Christmas assistance program through the United Way of Utah County, for help.
The decision wasn’t easy.
“I wouldn’t ask for help, but it came down to my kids needing something, regardless of me being stubborn and not asking for help,” she said.
They were homeless for part of this year before moving into their own place in Spanish Fork. Brooklyn is working full time, but they own very few belongings. The family were given beds, have few clothes and that’s it.
The kids have asked for items like a candy bar, blankets and hats for Christmas.
“They do know it is really tough,” Brooklyn said. “They don’t really ask for anything.”
