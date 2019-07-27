Two men are dead after being ejected from a vehicle Friday night in Spanish Fork Canyon, according to police.
A truck was driving east on U.S. Route 6 at about 8:30 p.m. Friday when it left the road at mile marker 206 for an unknown reason, according to Sgt. Brady Zaugg with the Utah Highway Patrol. One man was declared dead at the scene and the other died while being airlifted to a hospital.
Zaugg said they believe the wet road factored into the crash.
“We definitely know that weather was a contributing factor,” Zaugg said.
He said the Utah Highway Patrol does not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, and they do not think either men were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The men’s names had not been released as of Saturday morning. Zaugg said one man is from Arizona, and his family has yet to be notified. The identify of the other man was not known at the time.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday evening for Utah County, stating that incoming thunderstorms could bring heavy rain in the afternoon and evening.
The Utah Highway Patrol reported a flash flood brought mud and debris onto U.S. Highway 89 from mile marker 306 to 309 Friday evening. The road was closed in both directions as crews worked to clear two feet of rock and mud.