Those with plans to travel through Spanish Fork Canyon over the next few months should expect delays if they are traveling at night as road construction in the canyon is set to begin this weekend.
The Utah Department of Transportation, or UDOT, announced on Thursday that construction crews would begin resurfacing U.S. Route 6 in the south Utah County canyon on Sunday at 9 p.m. to improve safety and ease congestion on the canyon highway.
In a press release, UDOT said construction would begin at the U.S. 6 junction with U.S. 89 and go until a mile east of the U.S. 89 turnoff near the ghost town of Thistle.
The state transportation department said construction would “continue nightly Sunday-Friday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through early fall” and that travelers should expect delays of between 10 and 15 minutes.
“Motorists traveling through the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon during work hours should anticipate one-way traffic conditions directed by flaggers,” UDOT said in the press release. “(At) the remaining segment of the highway between the Covered Bridge area and the turn-off into Thistle, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.”
According to UDOT, construction crews “will be removing and replacing sections of asphalt, microsurfacing, and placing a new roadway surface (called a chip seal).”
“Additionally, crews will reconstruct shoulder areas and install rumble strips,” the news release said. “Guardrail will be removed in some locations to allow drivers additional space to safely pull out of the travel lanes.”
Resurfacing U.S. 6 is only one of multiple construction projects that Spanish Fork and UDOT are tackling this summer.
On Monday, Spanish Fork City posted to Facebook that UDOT would be paving at and around the intersection of Mill Road and Arrowhead Trail on Tuesday.
“At times you may encounter a single lane of traffic and delays up to 15 minutes,” Spanish Fork City wrote. “Please follow all posted signs and speed limits.”
During its public meeting on May 5, the Spanish Fork City Council unanimously approved a cooperative agreement between the city and UDOT to construct a three-exit roundabout at the intersection of Utah state Route 51 and SR-147 at 400 N. The project is estimated to cost $1.2 million, a million of which would be reimbursed to Spanish Fork from UDOT.
Spanish Fork broke ground on the roundabout on May 21, according to Geoff Dupaix, regional spokesman for UDOT, who added that the project is scheduled to be completed by late summer.
The Spanish Fork City Council also approved two separate construction projects in February, one to widen Center Street outside of Diamond Fork Junior High School and another to combine a city parking lot with a Spanish Fork Junior High School parking lot.
Members of the public with questions or concerns about construction in Spanish Fork Canyon can contact UDOT’s project outreach team by phone at 877-495-4240 or by email at udotregion3@utah.gov.