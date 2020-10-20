The Utah Department of Transportation is seeking public input on two transportation projects in southern Utah County — including the construction of a new Interstate 15 interchange in Spanish Fork and widening the 1600 South 2700 N. corridor leading to Springville — and will hold a public hearing next week.
During Tuesday’s Spanish Fork City Council meeting, Brian Atkinson of Pleasant Grove-based Horrocks Engineers, who UDOT hired as a consultant for an environmental assessment of the projects, said transportation officials have “been working on this (for) about a year,” noting that they met with the public in November to start “getting feedback and input from those along the corridor.”
“We found that by putting a new interchange on I-15, we can reduce some of the delays that we’re seeing today and we’ll see in the future there at that 400 South interchange,” Atkinson told the city council. “So we see some improvements in traffic congestion, as well as we see some safety improvements on I-15 itself and along the 2700 North 1600 S. corridor.”
The proposed changes to the I-15 intersection in Spanish Fork include constructing a single-point urban interchange, a diamond-shaped highway design as well as auxiliary lanes and frontage roads, according to a presentation Tuesday.
Improvements to the corridor running from Spanish Fork to Springville include a grade-separated railroad crossing, such as a pedestrian bridge, and “pedestrian and bicycle facilities.”
Specifically, UDOT hopes to widen the road, install 10-foot shoulders for cyclists and build a 10-foot wide asphalt trail.
“So huge improvements for pedestrians and bikes,” Atkinson said.
Councilmember Mike Mendenhall said he was excited about the proposed transportation improvements, which would reduce traffic and congestion in the area near where the Spanish Fork Hospital will open in the spring.
“I’m excited to see this happen because it cures a lot of things that our residents are frustrated about,” Mendenhall said.
UDOT prepared an initial environmental assessment in July and will publish a finalized assessment and make a decision on the projects in January, according to the presentation. The next steps for the projects include design, right-of-way acquisitions and construction.
The public transportation agency will hold an online public hearing on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. to get feedback on the proposed developments in Spanish Fork and Springville.
South Utah County residents can submit written comments by emailing i15springvillespanishfork@utah.gov and can learn more about the projects at http://udot.utah.gov/i15springvillespanishfork. Comments must be submitted by Nov. 13.