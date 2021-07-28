It’s time for folks to get their cowboy boots and hats on and prepare for the Utah County Fair coming next week on Aug. 5-7.
Before then, fair organizers are in a real pinch for volunteers. According to Mike Duffin, co-chair of the fair, they need about 125 more volunteers. About 80 signed up Tuesday.
Organizations, clubs and other groups are encouraged to come, have fun and volunteer to be a part of the best county fair in the state, according to Duffin.
After a one-year COVID hiatus, the Utah County Fair is “getting back to livin’,” which is the theme for the fair.
Duffin said there are a few things to remember when you go:
1. Buy tickets to the ticketed events in advance, before they sell out.
2. Bring cash, just in case! Not all vendors will be accepting card payments.
3. Come early to the events to find parking. All parking is free. Admission to the fair also is free.
4. Remember to check the weather and dress accordingly, since many of the main events are outside.
5. Come hungry and ready to eat some great fair food provided by vendors from all over Utah County.
“We are bringing in the rodeo on Thursday, the monster trucks on Friday and the Demolition Derby on Saturday,” Duffin said. “There are animal shows and for the first time there will be an indoor play area for the kids to stay out of the heat.”
To keep the flavor of a county fair, Duffin said they are bringing things back to the community level.
“We are doing a farmers’ market and craft show to keep it local with lots of made-in-Utah things to purchase,” Duffin said. “These are not corporate, but community culture items.”
Duffin said with the ups and downs of COVID organizers weren’t sure if there was going to be a county fair, but a group of stakeholders approached the County Commission and the stakeholders ended up being the chairs and directors of the event.
“We hope we do well and that the people will enjoy it,” Duffin said. “This is going to be wild and fun.”
For more information or to volunteer, visit http://utahcountyfair.org.