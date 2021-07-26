Utah County police are investigating a barn fire that burned in Spanish Fork on Saturday evening, which fire officials are calling a “criminal act.”
The fire, which took place on River Road in Spanish Fork just before midnight on Pioneer Day, is believed to have been caused by a firework, according to the Utah County Fire Marshal.
“Someone lit off a firework near this hay barn just before midnight,” the Utah County Fire Marshal wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “It took only 1 to completely destroy the barn and over 100 ton(s) of hay.”
The Utah County Fire Marshal also noted that River Road “is in the firework restricted area” and pointed out that Utah is experiencing intense drought conditions and severe wildfire danger.
According to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, 99.9% of the state, including the entirety of Spanish Fork, is experiencing “extreme” drought.
The Spanish Fork Public Safety department’s website states that fireworks on permitted days, including Pioneer Day, are prohibited “within 200 feet of any open field, unimproved lot with dry vegetation, or a lot with a vacant building and vegetative growth on the lot.”
Additionally, the city prohibits fireworks in all Industrial 3 zones and “in all areas south of the Spanish Fork River from the west end of The Oaks at Spanish Fork Golf Course, eastwardly to the city limits.”
“This was a criminal act,” the county fire marshal said. “Hay is impossible to get this year. With the water situation it can’t be grown to replace it this year. This should be feeding cattle this winter rather than being destroyed by reckless behavior.”
No suspects had been identified as of Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Utah County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau told the Daily Herald.
“UCFM and UCSO will be actively investigating to identify the person(s) responsible,” the fire marshal wrote on Facebook. “So if you know someone that left home with a firework and came home missing said firework and smelling like burnt hay, shame and regret, give (the) Utah County Sheriff’s Office a call.”
Utah officials have spent weeks urging Utahns to refrain from using personal fireworks during the July holidays due to the state’s extreme drought.
During a press conference on July 15, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox pleaded with Utahns to not light off fireworks on Pioneer Day and thanked those who “are actually listening and … taking the measures that we need them to take.”
“So we applaud and appreciate Utahns who are recreating safely, and we just have to keep this up as we go through this … very dangerous and dry time in our state,” the governor said.