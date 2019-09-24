Utah Valley Pediatrics wants parents to ask a doctor, not Google.
“Especially with little babies, you want someone that has experience in that and can see what is going on,” said Scott Stroshine, a pediatrician at Utah Valley Pediatrics. “If you have the internet, there is so much information, and some of it is misinformation.”
It’s one of the reasons why Utah Valley Pediatrics is launching Talk with a Doc: Preparing for Your New Baby, an ongoing event that will answer some of the common questions parents have.
Stroshine said the pediatricians have been wanting to do an event to help new mothers feel more comfortable with a baby. He expects the event to happen at least once a month and move around the organization’s eight Utah County offices.
“Our favorite thing is for parents to come in and get reassurance that everything is fine with your baby,” Stroshine said.
The event will answer common questions parents have, such as what to look out for, what a first visit to a pediatrician will be like, which tests will be done, what is considered normal sleep and when a baby can be taken outside. Two to three pediatricians will be available to answer questions.
Stroshine said parents can feel intimidated to ask questions during an appointment. He hopes the event helps to break down those barriers to voicing concerns.
“There isn’t a dumb question,” Stroshine said. “There isn’t a bad question.”
The first Talk with a Doc event will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Utah Valley Pediatrics Spanish Fork office. Attendees do not need to be Utah Valley Pediatrics patients.