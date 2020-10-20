A half dozen Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologists sat under the shade provided by an aluminum trailer on the side of the highway in Spanish Fork Canyon on Monday afternoon as they waited for hunters to exit the canyon.
The group of men rose in unison when a truck pulled off the road and into the DWR checkpoint, which was set up over the weekend as a way to track data on mule deer that have been killed so far during the rifle deer hunting season that began Saturday.
A fluorescent orange sign about a quarter mile up the road warned traffic about the upcoming checkpoint: “Hunters with deer please stop,” the sign read, while a later sign instructed hunters without deer to continue driving.
Scott Root, conservation outreach manager for DWR’s central region office, said the wildlife biologists learn a number of things about Utah’s deer population during the inspection points, including the average length and width of the antlers and average fat content of the deer being hunted.
“And this year, we are seeing that they’re eating well,” Root said on Monday. “And even though it’s been a drought, some of these deer have pretty good fat content.”
Wildlife officials use the data collected to determine the health of deer around the state and to plan the upcoming hunting season.
“Knowing the health of the deer herd will really help us decide how many permits to offer in the coming year,” he said. “And, as biologists, we want to be able to stay on top of the health of the herd.”
DWR officials also use the check stations to monitor deer for chronic wasting disease, a contagious neurological disease that Root compared to being “like mad cow disease (in) livestock.”
CWD, which was first discovered in Utah in 2002, is defined as “a relatively rare transmissible disease that affects the nervous systems of deer, elk and moose, according to the state wildlife agency, which noted in an article about the disease that infected animals “develop brain lesions, become emaciated, appear listless and have droopy ears, may salivate excessively and eventually die.”
With the hunters’ permission, the wildlife officials cut the throats of the freshly killed deer and removed two lymph nodes, which will be sent to a lab and tested for CWD, from the limp animals.
“We haven’t had any found yet that we’re aware of,” Root said about the south Utah County check station, noting that it would take weeks to get the test results back. ”And so we just want to make sure that we don’t have very much of it.”
While CWD hasn’t been detected in deer in Utah County, it has been detected in the neighboring Sanpete County, according to Root.
The DWR checkpoint was less busy on Monday than it has been in past years. The officials monitored 38 deer on Saturday, 41 on Sunday, had monitored 18 or so by noon Monday, according to Root.
“This is only about half as many as we have typically had come in,” he said, adding that it’s likely because “it’s an early hunt this year” and “we have a lot of leaves on the trees, which the deer could hide in very easily.”
In addition to Spanish Fork Canyon, DWR officials also monitored deer for CWD near Strawberry Reservoir and Logan Canyon, as well as near other popular hunting areas throughout the state.