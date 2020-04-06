An iconic folk music and dance festival that brings performers from all around the world to Springville has been cancelled this year over worries about international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The World Folkfest, which has been held in Springville since 1986, provides “a stage where politics, religion, and languages fade and all that is left is the heart and soul of the dancers who come from all corners of the world to perform and share their love for culture and the unwritten histories, traditions, and heritage passed down from generation to generation,” according to the festival website.
On March 31, the World Folkfest Board of Directors announced that it had decided to cancel the 2020 festival, which was scheduled to take place in July.
“While the world will hopefully be somewhat back to normal by July 2020, international groups have to make travel plans now and this is simply not possible given the current world conditions,” the Board said on Facebook. “We are grateful for the work that so many, both in Utah and abroad, have put in on this festival and we pray that a solution to the current pandemic will be found soon.”
Lynn Elliott, general director of the World Folkfest, said folk dancing groups from China, Colombia, India, Indonesia, France, Romania and other countries were planning to attend the July festival.
"All of the groups have to get travel arrangements, many of them have to get visas, and the way things are now it's just not possible to do any of that,” Elliott said. “So we unfortunately are going to have to cancel for this year."
Elliott said it is not the first time the annual festival has been cancelled, adding that the Board of Directors called off the 2007 festival “because of the world economic situation.”
“We’re at the mercy of the world events,” said Elliott.
The festival director said the Board of Directors regretted having to cancel the five-day festival that typically draws thousands of attendees throughout the week and “gives people a chance to learn about new cultures and to meet people from international locations."
"We're all really disappointed that we have to do it,” he said. “And we put (in) a lot of consideration of whether or not to do it. But our hands were pretty much forced on this. When it was clear that the groups weren't going to be able to get here, we couldn't see any way that we could salvage it."
According to Elliott, two festivals in Idaho that the World Folkfest partners with, including Magic Valley Folk Festival, have also been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
International groups who perform at the festival live with host families during their stay in Springville. Elliott said a lot of those families "make deep friendships with these people from around the world."
"And I know lots of them are disappointed that they're not going to be able to do it again this year,” he said. “Because it's become such a tradition to a lot of families."
Springville resident Kayde Dexter, whose family has hosted dancers for four years, said doing so "really is the highlight of the summer" for her family.
"Hosting makes you stop, slow down, and look at your home from a visitors stand point," Dexter said in a Facebook message. "We learn new things about places from around the world and our own country, state, city, and about ourselves in the process."
Dexter said she understood the need to call off this year’s festival.
“It’s not going to be the same this year but we know it is for the best," Dexter wrote. "The dancers need to be able to protect themselves first and foremost.”
Utah County residents expressed sadness on social media when they learned the festival had been cancelled.
“This organization does so much good for the world,” one person wrote. “It will be an empty summer without the World Folkfest.”
“I am so sad for all of you amazing people … And for us,” another person wrote. “Thank you for such an incredible program that serves our community!”
Elliott said the Board plans to hold a festival in 2021 if coronavirus concerns and restrictions are mitigated.
“This can’t go on forever,” said Elliott. “We plan on doing the festival again.”
Hundreds of dancers and musicians from more than 45 countries have performed at the World Folkfest over the years, according to a written history on the festival. One of the festival’s founders, Mary Bee Jensen, also founded Brigham Young University’s International Folk Dance Ensemble.