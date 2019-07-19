An 18-year-old man was flown to Utah Valley Hospital after a 70-foot fall from the Thistle tunnel in southern Utah County.
The Utah County Sheriff's Office got the call around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the UCSO.
The man who was injured was in a group of five people, and was transported with a collapsed lung, a skull fracture, broken ribs and a possible broken hip, Cannon said.
"He's lucky to be alive," Cannon said.
The tunnel was built after a massive mud slide that happened in 1983, Cannon said. It is fenced off with no trespassing signs, and UCSO deputies cite people who trespass.
A 21-year-old Orem man died after falling from the same location while exploring the tunnel with his wife in 2012.
"There are significant dangers to anyone who goes there," Cannon said. "We want people to stay away."