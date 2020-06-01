A 19-year-old man died in a drowning accident Sunday afternoon at Bartholomew Park in Springville.
The Springville Police Department received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. about the incident. According to Police Chief Craig Martinez, there was a nurse practitioner at the park who saw the victim’s friends pull him out of the water. They started CPR immediately.
When officers and medics arrived a short time later, they took over CPR efforts. Martinez said Springville police gave CPR for 15 minutes in an effort to revive the drowning victim but were unsuccessful.
Bartholomew Park is a popular summer water venue. It's a large, manmade lake surrounded by sandy beachfront, pavilions and other amenities.
Family and friends of the deceased were recreating at the park during the incident. The investigation continues as police are waiting for an autopsy report.
Out of respect for the family, Martinez said they will not be releasing the victim’s name in order to let the family grieve in private.
In a statement posted on the Springville Police Facebook page Martinez said, “No family should have to bury a child and our thoughts and prayers are with this young man's family.”
Martinez also thanked all those who assisted in the life-saving efforts.