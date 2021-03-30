The Springville City Council on Tuesday selected former Councilmember Brett Nelson to fill a vacant seat in the governing body.
Nelson, who has been a Springville resident for over three decades and served with the city’s Youth Council, was originally selected to serve on the city council in January 2018 to replace Rick Child, who was elected mayor in November 2017.
Three years later, the Springville City Council selected Nelson among the 17 candidates vying to fill a vacancy left by former Councilmember Patrick Monney, who resigned earlier this month to accept a position as Springville’s operations manager.
The city council was split 2-2 on whether to select Nelson or Debrah Hall, who unsuccessfully ran for the city council in 2019. Child broke the tie, noting that he wanted someone with previous experience on the council to fill the temporary vacancy.
“It takes a long time to really get a feel (for the job),” the Springville mayor said.
After his selection by the mayor and council, Nelson told the Daily Herald he was “very pleased” and ready to get to work on issues impacting the south Utah County city.
One of Nelson’s first priorities will be to “really look at our parks and trails and make sure that we are doing the things that will give us a long-term viability for individuals who want to really walk around this great city and be able to hang out with their loved ones and acquaintances.”
Additionally, he said “we really need to be planning right now” for the construction of an offramp corridor, as well as “spend(ing) some time looking at our existing facilities, both infrastructure as well as other public facilities, and making sure that they’re up to par.”
“So at the end of the day, it’s (my priority) to serve our citizens in an effective way,” said Nelson.
Nelson’s selection came after nearly three hours of candidate interviews conducted by the city council.
Multiple candidates spoke about the importance of increasing “walkability” in the city, bringing more businesses to Main Street and expanding art programs for youth. Others spoke about the importance of balancing population growth with maintaining the area’s “small town” feel.
Candidates for the city council seat included Springville City Planning Commission Chair Frank Young, Rich Jarman, who unsuccessfully ran for the Utah County Commission in 2018, former Springville Library Board Chairman Glenn Bird, hair stylist and resident Sarah Irene Clark and Daily Herald Retail Manager Craig Conover.
In November, Utah County voters will elect someone to the Springville City Council seat that Nelson is filling.