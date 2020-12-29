Central Bank in Springville was robbed on Tuesday afternoon, according to Utah County law enforcement officials.
Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed on Tuesday that there was a robbery but referred questions about the incident to the Springville Police Department.
The Springville Police Department said it would issue a press release about the robbery but had not released any information as of Tuesday evening.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.