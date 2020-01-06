Columbia Care, a global cannabis operator, will open a medical cannabis pharmacy in Springville later this year, pending final regulatory approvals, the company announced Monday.
The company’s announcement comes after the Utah Department of Health awarded the medical cannabis pharmacy licenses to 14 entities across the state last week.
Along with Columbia Care in Springville, two other licenses were awarded in Utah County -- Curaleaf in Lindon and Deseret Wellness in Provo.
The UDOH accepted applications from more than 60 businesses before deciding on the 14 entities. The UDOH included a range of criteria such as prior experience in the medical cannabis industry, the ability to ensure safety and security of cardholders, engagement with the local community and an overall strategic plan considered to have a high likelihood of success.
The Springville location will be the 14th market in the United States that Columbia Care has received licenses for.
"Our ability to meaningfully engage with local communities to understand their unmet needs and identify ways in which we can best serve them is a key component to our application process, as Columbia Care aims to operate in markets where it can make a positive difference in the lives of its residents," said Nicholas Vita, chief executive officer at Columbia Care. “We are delighted to continue to build our national scale in a profitable, capital efficient and shareholder friendly manner."
The official opening date for the Springville location has not been announced, but the company anticipates it will open by the end of the year.