Crews fighting the Round Peak Fire near Springville will be working on putting out hot spots throughout the day Thursday, said Kim Osbourne, public information officer with the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire, which was sparked by a campfire in a dispersed camping area, has burned approximately 235 acres. Crews will be concentrating on hot spots inside that area, and the fire is not actively spreading at this time, Osbourne said. The fire is still at 40% containment.
The fire is currently being managed by a Type 3 Incident Management team, though over the next few days the hope is to transition to a Type 4 team, which would take some resources off the fire.
When that transition happens will depend on what is accomplished today, Osbourne said. During the heat of the day, it's common for smoldering areas to reignite.
Though the fire was originally only half a mile away from structures, no structures are being threatened at this point.
While burned acreage is expected to remain steady throughout the day, containment numbers on the fire will be updated tonight, Osbourne said.
Osbourne reminded those with camping plans over the weekend to take precautions with campfires.
"Be mindful," Osbourne said. "Because fire season is here."
The same closures from the fire are in place as Wednesday, including Wayne Bartholomew Family Park, the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the Springville area and the Squaw Peak/Camel Pass Road between the Rock Canyon Campground and Hobble Creek Road.