For more than a decade, there were only two houses on a street in Springville. One belonged to Rod Oldroyd and the other belonged to Kenneth “Doc” Creer and Shirley Creer.
“It was just our two houses on the street,” said Oldroyd, Springville’s administrative services manager. “And so we got to know ‘Doc’ and Shirley pretty well.”
Though he was born and grew up in Spanish Fork, Creer, who passed away from natural causes on Dec. 4 at the age of 95, became a bit of a legend in Springville. He served two terms as mayor from 1974 to 1978 and on the Springville City Council between 1986 and 1990.
In addition to his public service, Creer was friendly with the community, according to Oldroyd. He and Shirley would sit on their front porch and chat with people who passed by.
“(There was) always somebody over at their front porch visiting with them,” Oldroyd recalled.
Creer’s day job was as a veterinarian at the hospital, which is how he got the nickname “Doc.” Even when he wasn’t working, Creer was looking out for Springville’s animals, Oldroyd said. If a neighbor’s cat was having health complications, Creer would be the first to offer a helping hand.
It was Creer who negotiated with a family in Hobble Creek Canyon that owned the property that would become the Jolley’s Ranch campground. He was also on the City Council that initiated the construction of the Hobble Creek Golf Course, “which is an asset to Springville,” Oldroyd said, “(and) one of the most beautiful golf courses in the state.”
Creer’s temperament was such that he seemed to be able to get along with just about anyone, said Oldroyd. “There is nobody, (or) very few people, that he didn’t love.”
“His personality was great and he was kind — if you didn’t talk politics,” he said, pointing out that Creer was a Democrat in a primarily conservative city. “He had a talent for communication and making people feel welcome and loved.”
Life wasn’t always easy for the Creers. Both of their sons, Kent and Paul, died within seven months of each other more than four decades ago. The deaths of their only children prompted Doc and Shirley to advocate for and assist Springville’s adolescents.
“They put a lot into the youth,” said Oldroyd. “(Doc) was always involved, really seriously involved, in the scouting programs. Lots of young men from Springville had Doc as a leader in Scouts.”
Creer took his Scout troop to the 12th World Scout Jamboree at Farragut State Park in Idaho in 1967, according to his obituary.
Creer was also known in Springville for being a great cook. He loved to prepare soup for his neighbors and make candy around Christmastime, Oldroyd said.
The Springville administration official described Creer as being a “great husband” to his wife, Shirley. When she moved into an assisted living facility, he went with her “just to be close to her.”
“He always put her first,” Oldroyd said.
When the city announced Creer’s passing on Facebook, many Springville residents expressed grief and recounted positive memories with the two-time mayor.
“Love(d) this fun guy and his pretty wife when they were our home teachers,” one person wrote. “We looked forward to their visits each month.”
Another person wrote, “Ken was a great person, mayor, friend and the best darn Democrat I knew. We got along great.”
“Doc was one in a million,” someone else wrote.
As Oldroyd’s neighborhood developed and more people moved in, the strength of his relationship with his neighbor of 34 years remained consistent.
“He was a really good guy and a great neighbor,” Oldroyd said.