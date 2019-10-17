The Springville Police Department reported one person was injured on Wednesday night after a vehicle crashed into the corner of a home.
Around 11:30 p.m., a white passenger car drove through a chain-link fence and smashed into the back of a home near 400 E. 800 North, according to Springville Police Lt. Warren Foster.
The driver sustained several injuries and police are still confirming whether or not a passenger received injuries. There were no reports of anyone injured inside the home.
The crash caused serious damage to the corner of the home, Foster reported, and a city inspector responded to the scene as per protocol to decide if the residence still met safety requirements.
The investigation is still ongoing as officers determine the cause of the crash and the extent of the damage.