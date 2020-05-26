The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking the public for any information about a buck deer that conservation officers believe was illegally killed in south Utah County earlier this month.
According to a DWR news release, conservation officers received multiple reports on May 15 about a poached buck deer up Hobble Creek Canyon. Officers responded the next day and found the dead big game animal with its antlers removed on Pumphouse Road up the right fork of the canyon.
“They performed a necropsy to determine the cause of death, and it was determined that the deer had been shot, killed and left to waste,” the May 19 news release said.
DWR officials believe the adult male deer was killed around the same time they received reports about the potential poaching.
It is illegal to hunt and kill buck deer, which the Utah Administrative Code defines as “a deer with antlers longer than five inches,” or other protected big game species, including elk, bighorn sheep, bison, moose and mountain goat.
Utah Code defines poaching, or “wanton destruction of protected wildlife,” as being when someone “captures, injures or destroys protected wildlife” and does so "with intentional, knowing or reckless conduct," while under a court order or division revocation of a license or if the person "acts for pecuniary gain."
The crime is punishable as a third-degree felony if the aggregate value of the protected wildlife is determined to be more than $500, as a class A misdemeanor if the value is between $500 and $250 and a class B misdemeanor if it is any lower, according to the state code.
The state values deer at $400 per animal for the purpose of establishing the severity of each poaching incident and determining the restitution that someone convicted of poaching must pay. The minimum restitution value of a trophy deer is $8,000 per deer.
Restitution money paid by convicted poachers is used by the DWR “for activities and programs to help stop poaching,” according to the state code. These include wildlife crime prevention educational programs, wildlife law enforcement training, operation and maintenance of anti-poaching programs and acquisition and development of wildlife crime detection equipment.
In addition to facing a criminal penalty, those convicted of poaching in Utah may have their fishing and hunting license suspended across the country if the DWR determines the crime is intentional or reckless.
In order to incentivize Utahns to come forward with information about poaching, the DWR offers permits to anyone who helps close a case.
“If you provide information that leads to the successful prosecution of another person for the wanton destruction (poaching) of any big game species, you may receive a permit to hunt the same species on the same area where the violation occurred,” as stated in the DWR’s Big Game Field Regulations Guidebook.
According to the guidebook, the poaching-reported reward permits are available for those who report the poaching of “once-in-a lifetime animals as well as limited-entry and general-season buck deer and bull elk.”
There are other forms of poaching that don’t involve improperly killing animals, such as trespassing on private property to collect antlers shed by big game animals over the winter.
Anyone with information about suspected poaching or another wildlife violation in Utah can confidentially report it to the DWR by calling (800) 662-3337, emailing turninapoacher@utah.gov or filling out an electronic form at wildlife.utah.gov/report-a-poacher.