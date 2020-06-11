Editor’s note: Many of this summer’s city celebrations throughout Utah County have been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But we recognize the festivals and festivities themselves are still rooted in the tradition and history of each individual city. In lieu of the actual gatherings themselves, the Daily Herald is still spotlighting the stories behind each city’s celebration during the period it would normally take place in our “Festival Flashback” series. Today, we look at Art City Days in Springville.
Springville’s Art City Days, one of the largest city celebrations in Utah, started because of a war.
“Springville Art City Days Celebration was one of the largest in Utah County and still remains that way. From hot air balloons, 5K runs, golf tournaments, an amazing carnival and the splash pad and the parade, it is a time when the city unites together for three days of fun and enjoyment,” said Rod Oldroyd, Springville operations manager.
While the three-day event brings people from all over the county, COVID-19 has canceled it for the first time in its history.
One of the most popular spots that will be missed this year is the Kiwanis hot scone booth.
“The Kiwanis serve giant scones,” said Teddy Anderson, longtime Springville resident and former city staff worker over community events, arts, parks and cemeteries.
“They (the scones) are so popular people wait in lines that run down the street,” Anderson added.
Revenues from the scones are used for the Sub-For-Santa Program and other needs for the community. It still remains the most popular of all booths and vendors at the celebration, according to Oldroyd.
“The city provides the activities but it’s the people that provide the fun and make it successful,” Oldroyd said.
Settling and war
The city celebration residents participate in now is a far cry from the first event. Its beginning was merely a gathering of old soldiers and settlers known as the “Homecoming of Former Residents.”
It is an often forgotten part of the heritage that makes up Springville, its residents and its celebrations.
Eight families who were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and who had crossed the plains with Brigham Young traveled 50 miles south of Salt Lake City and settled in what they called Hobble Creek in 1850, according to city history.
“The settlers used Hobble Creek Canyon to haul lumber out (of the mountains) to build their homes,” Anderson said.
By April 4, 1853, the city was incorporated. The name eventually changed to Springville because of the numerous cold water springs in the area.
In 1865, men from Springville joined with their brothers to the south in Sanpete County to fight Native Americans in what is known as the Black Hawk War, according to Springville history.
The confrontation began because LDS settlers were angry that some of the Ute Indians were stealing and eating their cattle. A young Indian warrior was picked off his horse and thrown to the ground. That angered the Indian war chief named Black Hawk.
The Black Hawk War started and the violence didn’t stop until federal troops arrived in 1872 and shipped the Ute Indians off to a reservation that had been set up for them as early as 1861, according to Utah State history.
From war to Scouts
So what does the Black Hawk War have to do with Art City Days in the 21st Century? According to Anderson, it has a great deal to do with the celebration.
“After the first city hall was built, the remaining people that fought in the Indian war gathered there and had a camporee reunion every year,” Anderson said.
They built campfires, held games, did wood carvings, cooked food and celebrated and reminisced about the war days.
After those residents eventually died out, Anderson said the Boy Scouts took over. It was still called a camporee — not a city celebration.
“That’s when they got involved with crafts and food booths with their camporees,” Anderson said. The Scouts would have campfire-building contests and other things pertaining to their earning Scout badges.
The first Boy Scout Troop to have a camporee was started by the high school’s new chemistry teacher named Wingate.
“He helped get Scouting organized to have the camporees,” Anderson said. “Those started in the late 1940s.”
In fact, the high school mascot was called the Red Devil because the concrete used to build the school was called Red Devil Concrete. Wingate coined that name to help brand the first boys basketball team and the school.
From Scouts to art
The name Art City Days didn’t come on the scene until the 1960s, according to Anderson.
Springville is known as Utah’s Art City, the name coming from the creation of the city’s Museum of Art located on 400 South, according to Anderson.
The high school, through the help of local artists, began collecting art and this soon became the basis of the building of the museum. The Museum of Art was the first museum of visual arts in the state.
World-renowned sculptor Cyrus Dallin was one of the native artists that helped the city in its art movement. The museum has several of Dallin’s works, plus two are located at the city park.
It wasn’t until 1966 that the mayor and city council created an official event, according to Oldroyd.
In 1967 it was reported in the local paper that over 140 floats, eight bands and many horses were entered into the parade. These floats were made by individuals, churches and organizations. In addition to the parade, Art City Days was commemorated with many other fun activities.
Gov. Calvin Rampton, and Elder N. Eldon Tanner of the LDS Church’s Quorum of the Twelve, were grand marshals for the first parade. The newly opened Hobble Creek Golf Course hosted a longest drive, hole-in-one, and beat the pro putting competitions, according to the report.
Little league baseball games were held on every possible field featuring hometown teams as well as teams from Spanish Fork.
“Art City Days was a big deal and was televised live on TV for the hour and a half Saturday morning parade,” according to Oldroyd.
Art City Days continues to be voted the best summer celebration, according to the Daily Herald Best in Utah County survey. This award has continued for several years.