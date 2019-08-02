The Alaska Fire near the border of Springville and Provo is still at 489 acres and 35% containment as of Friday morning.
The fire, which officials believe is human-caused, started Tuesday evening.
The firefighting plan for Friday, according to a press release, is for hand crews and one helicopter to continue securing fire lines and focusing on "hot spots" of the fire that they can access safely.
The eastern flank is burning in inaccessible, steep and rocky terrain.
"Due to the risks to firefighters, ground crews will not be directly deployed on the steep slope on this part of the fire," the release said. "Instead, indirect tactics utilizing natural fuel breaks are being used."
A section of the Bonneville Shoreline trail is closed to the public between Slate Canyon and Little Rock Canyon. That is the only closure associated with the fire, the release said.
There are currently three hand crews, four engines and one helicopter on the fire.