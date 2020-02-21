Several Springville firefighters and police officers were injured while responding to a fire that destroyed a home in Hobble Creek Canyon early Friday morning.
The Springville Fire Department, Provo City Fire Department, Mapleton Fire Department, Spanish Fork Fire Department and Utah County Fire Marshals responded to the blaze just before 4 a.m, according to a statement posted to Facebook by Springville city officials.
The homeowners were alerted after a pipe in the house broke and awoke those inside. All members of the family were safely evacuated.
While fire crews were inside the home attempting to pull the ceiling down to smother the flames, the garage roof collapsed, hitting and trapping several Springville firefighters inside, according to a statement by the Springville Police Department.
One crew member was trapped under debris, and the others were unable to escape as the back door was blocked by snow buildup. Two Springville police officers, two UCSO deputies and an off-duty Saratoga Springs officer broke windows, kicked in the door and entered the burning building to free the trapped crews, the statement said.
Two Springville firefighters and two Springville police officers received minor injuries caused by a roof collapse, Springville Chief of Police Craig Martinez said. Reasons for transportation ranged from leg and hand injuries to smoke inhalation.
Each was transported to a nearby hospital — one by Intermountain LifeFlight, two by ambulance and one self transported.
Martinez said one firefighter and one officer have been released from the hospital, and the remaining two are being held for observation. None of the reported injuries are life-threatening, and all firefighters involved are in stable condition.
According to the statement, all four officials are receiving medical treatment and are expected to make full recoveries.
“Sad situation this morning due to the loss of a home from fire in Hobble Creek,” the Utah County Fire Marshal's office said in a statement. “Also keeping Springville Fire and police in our thoughts as they had injuries involving firefighters and police officers.”
The Utah County Fire Marshal's office said there were some heroic actions by firefighters and officers after the collapse.
The fire is contained and crews are remaining in the canyon until it has been fully extinguished.
Martinez said one of the easiest ways to practice fire prevention is to ensure there are functioning smoke and carbon dioxide detectors in the home.
Investigators have not yet determined the fire's cause, and it is unknown at this time if the home had working smoke detectors.