A firefighter was injured while responding to a fire that destroyed a home in Hobble Creek Canyon early Friday morning.
The Springville Fire Department, Provo City Fire Department, Mapleton Fire Department, Spanish Fork Fire Department and Utah County Fire Marshals, responded to the blaze just before 4 a.m, according to a statement posted to Facebook by Springville city officials.
The homeowners were alerted after a pipe in the house broke and awoke those inside. All members of the family were safely evacuated.
While fire crews attempted to pull the ceiling down to smother the flames, the garage roof collapsed, trapping them inside.
Two firefighters and one police officer received minor injuries caused by a roof collapse. According to the statement, all three officials are receiving medical treatment and are expected to make full recoveries.
One of the firefighters was flown to the hospital with a potential broken leg. The others were treated for smoke inhalation. None of the reported injuries are life threatening, and all firefighters involved are in stable condition.
“Sad situation this morning due to the loss of a home from fire in Hobble Creek,” the Utah County Fire Marshal's office said in a statement. “Also keeping Springville Fire and police in our thoughts as they had injuries involving firefighters and police officers.”
The Utah County Fire Marshal's office also said there were some heroic actions by firefighters and officers after the collapse.
The fire is contained and crews are remaining in the canyon until it has been fully extinguished.