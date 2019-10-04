In honor of those serving as police officers, firefighters, first responders and military members, Harward Farms is hosting a benefit event next Tuesday.

The Cuffs and Hoses event is set for Oct. 8 at Jaker's Jack-O-Lanterns near 950 W. 400 South in Springville, according to a press release.

All active duty or veteran military, public safety employees and first responders and their families will receive free admission from 9 a.m to 7:30 p.m. with proof of service or occupation.

Community members are also invited to the event for $4 per person. All proceedings from the day's pumpkin sales will be donated to Honoring Heroes Foundation, a non-profit founded by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Special activities from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. include a chance to explore fire engines and police cruisers from local fire and police agencies. 

The annual event will also feature a corn maze, hayride, petting zoo, corn pit, slides and a giant pumpkin patch. 

Jaker’s Jack-O-Lanterns is open through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. except on Halloween when the park closes at 3 p.m. 

Tags

Ashley Stilson covers crime, courts and breaking news for the Daily Herald. She can be reached at 801-344-2556 or astilson@heraldextra.com.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!