In honor of those serving as police officers, firefighters, first responders and military members, Harward Farms is hosting a benefit event next Tuesday.
The Cuffs and Hoses event is set for Oct. 8 at Jaker's Jack-O-Lanterns near 950 W. 400 South in Springville, according to a press release.
All active duty or veteran military, public safety employees and first responders and their families will receive free admission from 9 a.m to 7:30 p.m. with proof of service or occupation.
Community members are also invited to the event for $4 per person. All proceedings from the day's pumpkin sales will be donated to Honoring Heroes Foundation, a non-profit founded by the Utah Highway Patrol.
Special activities from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. include a chance to explore fire engines and police cruisers from local fire and police agencies.
The annual event will also feature a corn maze, hayride, petting zoo, corn pit, slides and a giant pumpkin patch.
Jaker’s Jack-O-Lanterns is open through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. except on Halloween when the park closes at 3 p.m.