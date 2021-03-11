At approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday, first responders arrived on scene at a single-dwelling house fire in Springville near the intersection of 200 North and Main Street. Four fire departments from the area responded to the blaze, making it a four-plus-alarm fire.
“We have an unknown source of ignition, we have no idea how the fire started," Springville Police Department PIO Lieutenant Warren Foster said. "It’s a single-family home, and it’s going to be a complete loss. We’ve got Springville, Mapleton, Spanish Fork and Provo that are helping us.”
The family that lives in the house is safe, according to Foster, as were firemen battling the fire as of 4:30 p.m. Structures in the immediate vicinity of the fire are not in danger, but some are being evacuated.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.