When asked a question about climate change at a Springville town hall Thursday night, 3rd district U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Provo, didn’t mince words.
“Let me shock you. You ready? The climate’s changing and man is influencing it,” Curtis told the people attending his town hall at the Springville Library.
Curtis is the second Republican representing Utahns in Washington, D.C. to make a similar statement this month, with Utah Sen. Mitt Romney making headlines earlier this month when he said humans significantly contributed to climate change.
Climate change is a divisive, partisan issue right now, with 21 percent of Republicans saying climate change is a top issue, compared with 67 percent of Democrats in a January survey by the Pew Research Center.
“Now I think there are a number of things we can agree on as Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, wherever you find yourself on the spectrum,” Curtis said. “We don’t have to stop and make someone pass a litmus test to consider them good partners with us on this.”
Curtis said that whether climate change is happening and whether humans are contributing are the easy questions to answer. The hard question, he said, is what to do about it.
“Unfortunately, we spend way too much time on the partisan sides of this,” Curtis said. “Putting forth solutions that in my opinion, do a couple of things. They shame and they move the bar. And so Utahns are turned off in many cases by that.”
One example of that, Curtis said, is what he referred to as the “war on coal.”
“When we hear proposals that scare us, we tend to put up defenses and retreat, and to be frank, for many people, the war on coal has done that,” Curtis said.
Curtis said it’s easy to simply lecture those producing carbon producing fuels like coal, forgetting that they are simply supplying what is demanded on the market.
“We could do this so much better if we could go to those rural parts of our country and say, we would love to transition, and we are here to help you transition,” Curtis said.
When it comes to solutions, Curtis said it was important to look at how the U.S. can partner with other countries. The U.S. contributes 15% of global carbon emissions, meaning even if the U.S. gets to zero, the problem still hasn’t been solved.
Curtis said he has written a letter that he is urging his colleagues in Washington to sign to send to the Trump administration, urging that future trade talks include U.S. technology to reduce emissions in other countries.
Curtis also suggested shipping U.S. natural gas overseas to replace coal in other countries.
“If we did nothing more than export U.S. natural gas overseas, to replace coal, we would do more to reduce carbon … than implementing 100% of the Green New Deal,” Curtis said. “But I get resistance on that because natural gas is a fossil fuel.”