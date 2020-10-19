Twelve-year-old Skylar Skuza morphed into a Mastodon Dinozord on Thursday when his physical therapists at the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Salt Lake City transformed his wheelchair into a Halloween costume of his choosing.
Skylar — a Springville resident who is paralyzed from the lower abdomen down due to spina bifida, a neural tube defect — initially wanted his costume to be a “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” Thunder Bike.
The sixth grader had a last-minute change of heart, however, and advised the hospital staff that he, instead, wanted to be the prehistoric mammal that the Black Ranger morphs into in the fictional superhero universe.
“We thought we were doing a motorcycle, and it turned into a mastodon,” said Matt Lowell, physical therapist and director of the hospital’s Wheelchair, Seating and Mobility program, as he knelt down in his navy scrubs to adjust the shiny tusks that he and others molded using aluminum foil and a cart full of crafting materials.
Skuza’s wheelchair costume was designed, engineered and built as part of Shriners Hospitals for Children’s Wheelchair Costume Clinic, an annual event where hospital staff and volunteers help patients transform into their favorite superhero, cartoon or movie character.
“We’ve done everything from princesses to P.T. Barnum to Ninjago and crazy kid things that I’m too old to know what they are,” Lowell recalled.
The Wheelchair Costume Clinic started five years ago after the hospital heard that patients’ families were struggling to find ways to make the Halloween holiday enjoyable and inclusive, Lowell said.
After its first year, one family told the physical therapist that it was the first time their son had truly enjoyed Halloween.
“Because in the past, he always had to stay down on the sidewalk and couldn’t get up the stairs,” Lowell said. “And when he had his Batmobile, all of the people came to him.”
“It’s a different way to make his costume look cool,” Shelly Skuza, Skylar’s mom, said as she watched the pit crew tack black slabs of cardboard as well as crimson and gold pieces of tape to her son’s wheelchair. “It’s harder for him to trick-or-treat with steps and stuff, so it kind of makes it (his costume) stand out a little more.”
The amount of costumes the hospital makes each year is “always more,” Lowell laughed.
Last year, the physical therapists designed and constructed 36 costumes, 32 the year before, and 28 and 16 the years before that. This year, they plan to build 41 costumes.
“Are those questions? Are those questions in that notebook?” Skylar asked the Daily Herald on Thursday as he reminded the hospital staff that, in the 2017 “Power Rangers” film directed by Dean Israelite, the Mastodon Dinozord’s eyes are green, not white, and its ears stick inward, not outward.
After describing his favorite games to play on his Chromebook and declaring recess as his favorite part of the school day — though he is enrolled in online curriculum this year — Skylar requested that he be asked “more ‘Power Rangers’-related questions.”
So the hardest-hitting, “Power Rangers”-related question follow, asking Skylar who his favorite out-of-this-world crime fighter was.
“Black, obviously,” he quickly responded. “But the green one’s a close second.”
When Lowell and the rest of the four-person team of seasonal costume engineers finished attaching the mastodon’s trunk and legs after hours of labor, Skuza helped her son into his freshly-accessorized wheelchair.
Skylar looked determined as he lowered his plastic, black mask over his face and pushed himself around the second floor of the hospital in costume, as the robotic animal form his favorite superhero while his mother and physical therapists cheered him on.
Come Halloween, Skuza said Skylar will go trick-or-treating in costume with his brothers and sisters, who will grab candy for their brother while he stays on the sidewalk.
“And he likes to be the one sitting on our porch handing out candy,” Skuza added.