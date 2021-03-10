The Springville City Council is accepting candidate applications after a council member abruptly resigned during a city council meeting on March 2.
At the end of the meeting, Councilmember Patrick Monney announced his resignation to his colleagues and gave Springville Mayor Rick Child a letter formalizing the resignation.
“Mayor and council, I just would like to, for personal reasons, tender my resignation from the council this evening, effective immediately,” said Monney. “It's been an honor and a privilege to be able work with each of you as we have gone through some pretty amazing situations as a council.”
Monney, whose professional career involves growing mid-sized startup companies, was elected to the council in November 2019 along with Councilmembers Matt Packard and Liz Crandall.
Monney received 19.12% of votes while Packard and Crandall received 20.39% and 19.92%, respectively. (Disclosure: Daily Herald Retail Manager Craig Conover ran for Springville City Council in 2019.)
The council joked with Monney that he hasn’t “even gotten (his) feet wet.”
“I think they got more than wet for all of us, this last year,” Monney laughed.
Monney told the Daily Herald on Wednesday that he chose to resign before accepting a new position as Springville's operations manager "so that there wouldn't be any muddied water in the process." Rod Oldroyd, who held the position since 2008, retired in January.
Monney said he begins his new position with the city on March 22.
"I'm just really looking forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Springville, just in a slightly different role," he said.
Now, Springville City is looking for someone to fill the vacant position for the remainder of the year. In November, someone will be elected to a two-year seat.
City Attorney John Penrod outlined the process for replacing Monney during a Springville City Council work session on Tuesday.
First, the city must provide “public notice” at least two weeks before meeting to fill the vacancy. The city is considering holding a meeting on March 30 to fill the vacancy.
Interested candidates have until March 29 at 5 p.m. to submit applications to Springville City Recorder Kim Crane.
All interviews of candidates “must be conducted in an open meeting,” according to a presentation given on Tuesday. Each applicant will be asked two questions and given two minutes to answer each question.
The questions will be: “What do you want us to know about you?” and “What is your vision for the future of Springville?” Additionally, each council member will be allowed to ask one question per applicant.
City council members will then rank the top three candidates and the top two candidates will move on to a second vote.
If there are three or more top candidates, the council “will break the tie with a roll call vote.” A staff suggestion included in the presentation was to change this process to ranked-choice voting.
If it is still a tie, the candidate will be chosen by pulling “a certain color of marble out of a bag.”