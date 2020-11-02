The Nanny Goat fire, which started in Springville on Sunday afternoon, had burned 75 acres with 5% containment as of Monday morning with a cause still being under investigation.
Fire behavior on Sunday night and into Monday was moderate with minimal growth as crews look to create fire lines while working on hotspots in the interior of the fire on Monday.
“Right now I am looking at the fire and I don’t see any smoke visible," said Jennifer Hansen, fire PIO. "The winds, typically are what drive these grass fires and the winds are low, meaning that they’re high pressure and they’re behaving.”
The fire is burning in steep terrain which also has added some difficulty for crews. Hansen added that crews encountered basketball-sized rocks rolling down the terrain on Sunday night.
With no visuals on the hill past dark, crews had a hard time navigating to terrain. On Monday, they were able to safely access those areas with the sunlight.
Hansen even made a play on the fire's name and the work crews are doing.
“They’re definitely hiking like goats in this rocky terrain,” Hansen said.
A more accurate containment number is expected as more hand crews come in to help work on the fire.
The over-arching theme Hansen stressed was the fire season is by no means over.
“That is the message we are really trying to get out,” Hansen said.
Fire crews across the state are still waiting on a season-ending event, one that will mark the end of fire season which normally requires precipitation over multiple days.
The Forest Service has been monitoring the fuel moisture to gauge how receptive the fuels would be to an ignition. The southern part of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache forests in Utah County has remained dry even after precipitation in prior weeks.
A longer, multi-day event is needed.
“Because our fuels are so dry, it's more than just a couple minutes or hours, we would need a few days of that moisture for our fuels to really recover,” Hansen said.
She wants to remind people that they should not become complacent, even with precipitation on the forecast for this weekend. They need to be careful while recreating as fire season is not over.