A house in north Springville caught fire on Sunday, according to Springville police.
Springville DPS tweeted at 3:46 p.m. that the house fire was located at 800 E. 400 North. They ask that people avoid the area as teams respond to the scene.
Springville Chief of Police Craig Martinez said the fire started at about 3 p.m. Fire crews reported no one was in the home at the time and no injuries occurred.
Martinez said initial observations of the scene appear to show the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the structure's attic. No more specific findings have been made as to the cause of the fire, but the backyard appeared unkempt, he said.
Information on damages is not yet available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.