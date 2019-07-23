The Round Peak Fire, which first sparked on July 15, has been fully contained, according to information from the U.S. Forest Service.
In a post on social media, the U.S. Forest Service says that the fire was 100% contained at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The fire burned 235 acres.
Firefighters will continue to patrol the area until the smoke has ceased, which will likely continue for several weeks.
The fire was started by a campfire in a dispersed camping area about half a mile from structures. Police are investigating who left the campfire while it was still hot.
No structures were damaged and no one was injured during the time the fire burned.