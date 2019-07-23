Round Peak Fire burns east of Springville 01
A helicopter drops water on the Round Peak Fire as it burns along the mountainside east of Springville on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale

The Round Peak Fire, which first sparked on July 15, has been fully contained, according to information from the U.S. Forest Service.

In a post on social media, the U.S. Forest Service says that the fire was 100% contained at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The fire burned 235 acres.

Firefighters will continue to patrol the area until the smoke has ceased, which will likely continue for several weeks. 

The fire was started by a campfire in a dispersed camping area about half a mile from structures. Police are investigating who left the campfire while it was still hot.

No structures were damaged and no one was injured during the time the fire burned.

