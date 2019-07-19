Local firefighters will continue patrolling the area around the Round Peak Fire near Springville until the fire’s smoke is gone, which could take several weeks, according to an update from the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire reached 95% containment Thursday after burning 235 acres. The fire’s behavior was minimal, according to the Friday morning update, although interior pockets were still burning throughout the day.
The fire was sparked by a campfire in a dispersed camping area about half a mile from structures. It did not actively spread Thursday.
The fire was being managed by a Type 3 Incident Management team and had transitioned to a Type 4 team Friday morning. One handcrew, one helitack crew and one helicopter will remain assigned to the fire until it is completely contained, according to the update.