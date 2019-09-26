Utah County’s own Art City has another facility to celebrate.
Residents, city leaders and local pageant royalty gathered Wednesday afternoon at the new Oasis Art and Learning Center, located at 451 S. Main St. in Springville, to celebrate the facility’s open house and ribbon cutting.
The facility, part of TURN Community Services, provides a chance for people with developmental disabilities to engage in artistic pursuits, cultural events and community activities.
“We love it,” said Dave Hennessey, the executive director of TURN Community Services. “The building is beautiful.”
The center is decorated in shades of blue and dandelion yellow and has client art lining the walls.
The organization wanted the building to express the heart and soul of the people it sees.
“I envisioned a beautiful environment that was full of life and music and movement, and learning and opportunities to be part of the community,” said Pat Boyle, the director of operations for Utah County and St. George for TURN Community Services.
It’s the second TURN Community Services facility in Springville. Boyle said the first opened with 12 people and quickly reached its capacity of 38. Adding a second facility in Springville, she said, keeps people in their community.
The Oasis Art and Learning Center used to be in Spanish Fork, but moved to Springville to triple its capacity.
“It was always too small,” Hennessey said.
He said the art centers teach crafts, but also art concepts.
“It gives opportunities for people with disabilities who may not have had a lot of opportunity for expression,” Hennessey said.
Mike Snelson, a member of the Springville City Council, briefly addressed the crowd before the ribbon cutting.
“We are happy to have you in town,” he said.