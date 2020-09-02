The Springville City Council voted during a public hearing on Tuesday to approve using approximately $3 million in reserve funds to purchase over 72 acres of property in Hobble Creek Canyon.
The property, which is currently owned by Bill Thomas, is located about 3,000 feet north of the Springville-owned Rotary Park.
“The purpose for purchasing the Property would be to further develop recreation opportunities in Hobble Creek Canyon for the benefit of the City’s residents,” City Attorney John Penrod wrote in a July 30 staff report. “The property is beautiful, with Hobble Creek running through the middle of it.”
The city council voted unanimously during its Aug. 4 meeting to approve the property purchase and sale agreement, noting in a resolution that Hobble Creek Canyon “has always been a highly used recreation area for City residents” and “Springville City currently has hundreds of acres of park property in Hobble Creek Canyon and desires to continue to enhance the recreational opportunities for its residents in the canyon.”
The property consists of four houses, a restroom facility, a pavilion and a storage shed, according to the staff report.
“The buildings are in various conditions and will be better evaluated during the due diligence period,” the report said. “Approximately 40 of the 72 acres are on flat, usable ground. The remaining acreage is hillside acreage that is still usable for various purposes.”
“It’s a beautiful property,” Penrod told the city council on Aug. 4.
During Tuesday’s public hearing, Finance Director Bruce Riddle said the $3 million in funding would come from the city’s capital improvement fund reserves.
“We’ve been moving forward with final contract negotiations there, but this is the appropriation of the actual dollars to make the purchase,” said Riddle.
The property purchase appropriation was one of a number of budget amendments to the general, capital improvement and vehicle equipment funds for fiscal year 2021 unanimously approved by the Springville City Council on Tuesday.
Among the other approved expenditure increases is a $20,000 allocation for the Springville Police Department to pay for a Springville police officer’s participation on the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force.
“Utah County has funding to allow one officer from Springville to participate in the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force,” Riddle wrote in an Aug. 25 staff report. “While Springville has participated in this special assignment in the past, it has been several years since an officer was assigned.”
Riddle noted that participation on the task force “results in overtime expenses to the City, which are reimbursed, in full, by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.”
Additionally, $28,000 will go toward replacing a cemetery vehicle that was “involved in an accident.”
“Proceeds from an insurance settlement will fund a portion of the replacement,” Riddle wrote in the staff report.
The city council also approved using $1,100 in COVID-19 grant funding that was allocated to the Springville Library by Utah State Library Board “to offset COVID-related impacts to the Library’s budget,” as well as using $29,605 in various museum grants “for additional outreach education programs.”