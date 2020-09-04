The Springville City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to add a new zone to what is known as the Allen’s block, a move that will provide the opportunity for the J.B. Earl company to bring back designs that will fit within the parameters the council has set for rebuilding the area.
Councilman Matt Packard was the lone dissenting vote cast during the meeting on allowing this new zone to proceed. He voiced his concerns that he wants to see all the promises and commitment fulfilled that the applicants have brought forth through what has been a 16-month process.
Now that the ordinance has passed, Packard said he is concerned now that all promises are documented in public record and eventually kept. “They said we would not get a dollar store if we changed the zone,” Packard said as an example, “and if that all of the sudden happens, then I will be very distressed.”
Justin Earl of the J.B. Earl Company was optimistic that they could now move the project forward and that they would be able to sit down and come up with a design that will fit within the parameters that the council has set.
Over the past 16 months’ worth of discussions, there have been many different drawings and scales of what could and could not be done with the block as many have weighed in on what would be the best direction for the city to move forward.
The new ordinance that was passed Tuesday will allow for buildings with a maximum of 45 feet in height — including up to four stories — with an additional 8-foot parapet wall that would hide air conditioning and other mechanical pieces on the roofs.
This 45 feet of height could only be done after measuring for a 55-foot step-back, so the height of buildings right on Main Street would only be 35 feet or three stories, but interior building height could go to 45 feet.
The planning commission in a 4-3 vote had previously allowed for a 50-feet height limit along Main Street, with the council altering that to the new amount.
Earl said he was hopeful that the progress which has been made will allow his company to now go back to the drawing board and design something that will work within the new city zoning and also be financially viable for them to proceed with the project.