Springville issued a water boil advisory for portions of the city Friday after one of the city's water tanks was found vandalized.
Officials identified golf balls in the vandalized tank mid-morning. They isolated the affected tank, and authorities have performed a water test. Those results will take until Sunday to determine whether the boil advisory can be lifted, or if additional precautions should be taken.
A Springville press release said all water is disinfected with chlorine as it enters the tank, so the degree of contamination appears to be minimal, but it's better to be safe than sorry.
The city advises residents use bottled water, if possible. If not, residents are instructed to bring their sink water to a rolling boil for at least a minute prior to using for cooking, drinking or cleaning dishes. To see a map of affected areas, visit: https://www.springville.org/blog/water-boil-advisory/
More details on water boil advisories can be found at https://documents.deq.utah.gov/drinking-water/field-services/DDW-2018-002758.pdf.
For more information on the incident, call (801) 489-2700. Anyone with information on the act of vandalism is asked to contact the Springville Police Department at (801) 489-9421.