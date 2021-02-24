Nicholas Kerby, a 31-year-old resident of Springville, was arrested on Tuesday for an alleged connection with three different social media accounts that uploaded and distributed child pornography.
Upon being arrested, Kerby was reportedly found to be in possession of over 1,000 files of child pornography.
According to the probable cause statement, two social media companies filed three CyberTipline reports on three different accounts that had posted and distributed child pornography.
The IP addresses linked to those accounts and the reports were traced back to a home in Utah County. On Tuesday, the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search of the home in Springville after a warrant was issued.
Kerby was then arrested, and after being given his Miranda warning, Kerby reportedly admitted to owning the three social media accounts and distributing child pornography in an effort to obtain more.
According to the probable cause statement, Kerby also admitted to viewing child pornography for about a year. He reportedly would save the child pornography on his digital devices and would look at it often, which he admittedly knew was illegal.
After looking at Kerby's devices on the scene, forensics allegedly showed over 1,000 files of child pornography on a computer tower in his bedroom. Those same forensics on other devices matched the usernames reported to the CyberTipline.
According to the probable cause statement, the child pornography found on his devices and social media accounts allegedly includes files of female children being raped, sodomized and sexually abused.
In an interview with officers on the scene, Kerby reportedly admitted to owning the social media accounts and the child pornography files found on his electronic devices.
Kerby was booked into the Utah County Jail with 10 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held without bail.