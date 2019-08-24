A few weeks ago, someone stole a small bicycle from the front yard of a house in a quiet Springville neighborhood.
The bike belonged to Wyatt Dustin, a shy 6-year-old boy who loves riding bikes around the block with his older sister.
He just learned to ride a bike last year, said his mother, MacKenzie Dustin. She filed a police report with the Springville Police Department after they discovered the bike was missing.
“He wanted to ride it Sunday, and we came out for him to ride it and it was gone,” she said. “We checked everywhere in our backyard and all the normal places we normally put it. But it was gone.”
With little hope of recovering the bike, officers at the department decided they wanted to replace the bike instead.
“I put out an email to the department and everyone contributed and I would say within three days, I had enough money to buy the bike,” said Officer Rob Sampson. “In fact, I was giving money back to people because we had too much.”
On Friday evening, he and Cpl. Justin Sodja arrived at the home to present a new black and red bike to Wyatt. With a wide smile, the boy donned a new helmet and sped down the sidewalk on the bike.
“It’s awesome. They didn’t really have to do it. But it’s great,” MacKenzie Dustin said with a smile. “I think it makes us trust them even more. We know that they have our backs in the community.”
Firefighters with Springville Fire and Rescue joined the surprise and allowed the watching neighborhood kids to climb inside the fire engine and police vehicles.
“It speaks volumes for the type of people we have working for the city and our police department,” Sampson said. “We want the public to have trust in us and faith in us and know we are out trying to do good things for people.”