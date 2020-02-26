A Springville orthodontist looking to give back to the community is searching for a new face for his practice.
Warren Orthodontics is accepting application from local children from the ages of 10 to 15 years old. One child will be selected to act as the face of the business’s new program, Warren’s Got Smiles, and will receive a complimentary braces treatment.
After graduating from Springville High School, Casey Warren knew exactly what he wanted to do. Warren spent his teen years receiving braces treatments from local orthodontists and was able to experience the transformation of a good smile first hand, he said.
“I always joke and say I had canines coming out of my forehead, but as a kid, I was a recipient of braces and it changed my life,” Warren said. “It changed how I viewed myself and my self confidence. I was able to smile and show who I really was with confidence.”
That’s why the Mapleton local enrolled in the School of Health and Science at Utah Valley University. After successfully graduating from the university and making his way through dental school and an orthodontic residency, Warren established his own practice in Springville.
Since then, Warren Orthodontics has been serving the community for over 10 years.
“Anywhere you live, there’s going to be someone in need,” he said. “You don’t have to go far to help other people.”
Since its opening, the father of five said he and his practice have been involved in a number of charitable programs. For him, the best way to serve others is to do what you do best, and he gives smiles to children.
Now, Warren is trying to do just that by giving one local child the opportunity to transform their smile with a complimentary braces treatment. The search began in February in honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month.
According to the National Association of Dental Plans, around 74 million American have no dental coverage, and on average, orthodontic treatment fees can be at least $6,000, a financial challenge for many families.
“The local community supports me a lot,” Warren said. “I hope to pay forward what’s been given to me. This is a great way to do it, is to help kids be happy with their smile and that they can be radiant throughout their life.”
Children who are interested in working with Warren Orthodontics are asked to submit a headshot and brief statement sharing what it would mean to enhance their smile.
Warren is expecting to receive anywhere from 50-100 applicants during the process. He said throughout the review process, he is looking for someone who is willing to collaborate with him, who will appreciate the treatment and who is in need.
“When I put braces on somebody, it’s a two-way street,” Warren said. “What I’m looking for is somebody in need who maybe struggles with self confidence, someone who is going to take care of their teeth, and somebody who will appreciate it.”
The application deadline is March 12. The chosen applicant will not only earn a complimentary braces treatment but will also become the official face of Warren’s practice.