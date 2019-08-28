The Springville Police Department has a 17-year-old suspect in custody after a Snapchat video was posted Wednesday making a bomb threat against the police department.
"Finna bomb this place soon," said the caption of a Snapchat video taken outside the Springville Police Department Wednesday morning.
"If you post a threat like this on SM, we will arrest you, and we will charge with Making a Terroristic Threat, which just happens to be a Felony," said the Facebook post from Springville Police.
A 17-year-old suspect is in custody, the post says.
"Parents please, please educate your children on this. Joke or not, it's not funny and we WILL find you!" the Facebook post said.