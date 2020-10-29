After a year and a half of serving as Springville’s chief of police, Craig Martinez is leaving his position to pursue a job in the private sector.
Martinez, who replaced J. Scott Finlayson as the chief of the Springville Department of Public Safety in June 2019, told the Springville City Council during its Oct. 20 meeting that he would be stepping down to take a position in a new T-Mobile program that connects police with cell phone specialists.
“In layman’s terms, it’s a law enforcement liaison,” Martinez told the city council. “So they’re looking for four law enforcement executives across the country to oversee the program.”
When law enforcement agencies work on cases involving cell phones, they often deal with employees “that know nothing about what cops do, know nothing about the tools that they need or the services that they provide,” according to Martinez.
“And so they’re (T-Mobile) looking to bridge a gap in there,” the Springville police chief said. “And that’s where I come in.”
As part of the program, Martinez, who was the public information officer for the Orem Police Department prior to working in Springville, will be responsible for overseeing nine states, including Utah and the surrounding states to the north, east and west.
“It’s not any sort of law enforcement position,” Martinez clarified. “I’m not a cop. But I still get to be involved with police officers.
“I still get to be around the people that I have known for 23 years, so to speak,” he said.
Before spending 18 years with the Orem Police Department, Martinez worked as a deputy at the Utah State Prison, and later with the Utah Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration.
When he was chosen for the Springville position, Martinez described it as a “dream job.”
“Orem is always going to have a place in my heart,” he said in May 2019. “But I’m ready for this new chapter.”
As police chief, Martinez has been responsible for overseeing Springville’s police and fire departments.
“It’s one of those things where it’s bittersweet,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity, (but) I’m missing out on a lot of great things here and it’s been a really hard decision. … I’m going to miss it, but I think it’s a great opportunity for me and my family.”
Martinez joked that he could help the Springville council members if they ever cracked their cell phone screens.
“You can bring them on over and I’ll fix them for you,” he said.