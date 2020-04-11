Springville’s annual Art City Days summer celebration will not be taking place this year due to “uncertainty” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the latest summer event in the county to be called off because of coronavirus-related restrictions on large social gatherings.
On Thursday, Springville Mayor Rick Child, along with the Springville City Council and city administration, announced they had decided after two weeks of discussion to postpone Art City Days until June 2021.
“With all the uncertainty associated with the pandemic of COVID-19, and following the counsel of Governor (Gary) Herbert, the CDC and other health organizations, we unanimously decided to postpone Art City Days,” Councilman Patrick Monney, a former chairman of Art City Days, said in a written statement.
The annual celebration, which consists of a rodeo, car show, battle of the bands, 5K fun run, multiple parades, concerts and other activities, was scheduled to run June 6-13.
Also on Thursday, Herbert extended his Stay Safe, Stay Home directive, which directs Utahns to avoid large gatherings and any nonessential travel, until the end of April.
Without a solid idea of when such social distancing recommendations in the state will cease, Monney said “it didn’t seem responsible for the well-being of our citizens or for the commitment of several thousands of dollars of our citizens’ monies to be tied up in contracts knowing the strong likelihood that Art City Days would be canceled.”
“Things are difficult all around,” Child said in the written statement. “Our first priority is to protect our citizens against the effects of the COVID-19 virus. Our second priority and equally as important, is the need to be prudent with the funds of the city.”
The Springville mayor added that the city is still hoping to hold an event in September in celebration of the city’s birthday.
“If we are no longer held to the current guidelines associated with large gatherings and social distancing, and the economy starts to show signs of strengthening, then we will welcome the possibility to celebrate not only the birthday of our great community, but also a celebration of the end to an awful pandemic,” Child said.
According to Monney, those who planned on entering this year’s grand parade as “school reunion” entries would still be able to do so in 2021, which will make for “an even greater grand parade” with increased participants.
Art City Days is not Springville’s first major summer event to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 31, the World Folkfest Board of Directors announced that this year’s folk music and dance festival that’s been held in Springville since 1986 had been canceled over concerns about international travel. Unlike Art City Days, the World Folkfest is not directly affiliated with or sponsored by the city.
Utah County residents recalled fond memories of Art City Days when the city announced its postponement until 2021 on social media.
“Been going to Art City days my whole life,” one person wrote on Facebook. “One of my favorite things about the summer. But very thankful that you guys are looking out for everyone’s safety.”
“Good decision,” someone else wrote about the city postponing the celebration. “Super sad and we will miss it like many other events. It’s better to be safe. Thank you.”