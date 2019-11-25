Springville Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire that started in the Reams attic in Springville Monday. Shoppers in the store were evacuated.
According to Lt. Warren Foster, Springville spokesman, the call came in around 5:30 p.m. and the fire was out by about 5:45 p.m. but they are still looking to see if there were any fire extensions that have not been put out.
Foster says the fire was small and that employees had extinguished the fire before the fire department arrived. The store was evacuated because of residual smoke.
The fire was started by a heater in the attic area of the breezeway between the two entrance doors, Foster said.
There was some, but not a large amount of damage, Foster said. Some tiles had to be removed from the ceiling to reach the attic area.
No one was injured from the fire or smoke.