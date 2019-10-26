Between 300 and 400 South on 200 W in Springville, visitors will find the trick and treat of a haunted house this Halloween.
It’s behind a big white fence and large walnut tree. Approach the fence, and visitors will see the tip of a mercantile tent where Benjamin Roche sells magical tools year round.
A fire pit to roast marshmallows and wait while visiting Igor is just past the threshold of the fence. A gravedigger just beyond sits eagerly anticipating taking visitors on the house tour. Visitors will walk through a graveyard and enter a room to find a vampire drinking blood and playing the organ with candles hanging from the ceiling. In years past, there have been witches in the kitchen, along with live fish and other real animals nearby. Participants have to make it all the way to the basement to get candy.
“It’s meant to be creepy more than scary.” Roche said.
The old pioneer home in Springville is transformed annually into a boarding house for misfit monsters. Exactly who visitors will see depends on the other visitors and volunteers Roche finds for the three days he’s celebrating with the community.
He has several acquaintances fond of the magical and monstrous from his other venture, like a gathering of vendors reminiscent of Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter series during Art City Days and magic lessons he offers at the house year-round. If one catches Roche at a slow tour time — or any other time of the year — they can pick up a high-end wand or broom. They will not be given out like candy, but it’s an easy way to save a trip to the costume store.
The haunted house is a tribute to Roche’s childhood, when he would have a haunted house or a fantasy world at his grandparent’s house. He said the interaction between beings in the real world and a magical world--a concept in fantasy books like J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, the “Wrinkle in Time” novel, and Chris Colfer’s “Land of Stories” — inspired him to make a haunted house on Halloween and an imaginative environment for his tenants all year. He said he hopes adults will visit in costume, as well as kids.
Halloween is often talked about as a secular holiday with its roots in religious ones such as the paegan Celtic Samhain, when people would have bonfires and dress up to scare off ghosts or the Christian All Soul’s Day. Trick-or-treating in the late 1800s had its roots in the privileged giving out “soul cakes” to those willing to say prayers for patrons’ deceased family members, according to http://History.com.
Unlike the Day of the Dead--which still has close ties to indigenous and sacred traditions honoring the dead, Halloween has become a way of entertaining kids with new costumes and free candy. But it can be more, according to Roche. It can be an invitation for all ages to live in a world of imagination.
“I want to create a place for people of all ages to enjoy and participate,” he said.