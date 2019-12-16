Lance Merrell was scrolling through social media when a post caught his attention. A friend had uploaded a picture of the run-down playground of Grant Elementary in Springville, a century-old building that closed its doors in 2006, and said he was upset to see the school he attended as a child in such disrepair.
“They were sad that (the) elementary school that they had gone to was just crumbling away,” said Merrell, who is also from Springville.
But Merrell had good news for his friend. Repairs are underway at the historic building, which was recently purchased by the nonprofit Mountainland Head Start, and will reopen in August as a service center for low-income preschool students.
It’s going to continue to help people in the area and not just be an eyesore (in) the community,” said Merrell, who is the program operations and development manager at Mountainland Head Start.
The Provo-based nonprofit’s aim, according to its mission statement, is to “promote school readiness by enhancing the social and cognitive development of children through the provision of educational, health, nutritional, social and other services to enrolled children and families.”
According to Sonia Pineda, executive director of Mountainland Head Start, the nonprofit provides services “to the neediest of the neediest in our communities,” specifically, children from households that fall below the federal poverty level.
“Our main focus is to provide those early learning essentials that they need in order for them to succeed in school and in life,” Pineda said.
Other than education services, the nonprofit provides kids with physical and mental health assistance.
“We know that they can’t succeed if there’s something going on physically or mentally,” the director said.
Mountainland Head Start currently serves 722 kids ages 3-5 across 12 sites in Utah, Wasatch and Juab counties, including three in Provo, said Pineda. Other Utah County locations include Lehi, Orem, Payson, Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs and Spanish Fork.
The nonprofit is primarily funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to Pineda. It recently applied for and received a grant from Mountainland Association of Governments in Orem, which gave the organization the means to purchase the Grant Elementary building.
Pineda said Congress recently appropriated funds to expand the nonprofit’s services from three-and-a-half hours of classes a day Monday through Thursday to six-and-a-half hours a day Monday through Friday. This is where the new Springville building comes into play, which Pineda said will be the organization’s largest facility and provide the space needed to expand operation hours.
With the increased space, Pineda said she has high hopes for branching out beyond preschool education services and bringing in partners to serve younger children as well as parents, such as through offering GED preparation or computer literacy classes.
“We are very excited about the space that we have,” she said.
Merrell said there is much more that goes into helping low-income children than giving them an education, and the new facility will help provide this assistance.
“We want to make sure that we’re setting the child up to succeed, not just teaching them preschool classes,” Merrell said. “We want them and their family to be successful.”
Pineda said that through partnerships, Mountainland Head Start, which has been around since 1978, will be able to have a “collective impact” on the community and offer significant support to Utah County’s families in need.
“It takes a whole community,” Pineda said. “No one program could address everything that the families need.”
The old elementary school, which first opened in 1906, is currently undergoing repairs, including interior repurposing, lead testing and pipe and plumbing replacement.
Other than local and federal grants, Mountainland Head Start relies on community donations and volunteer work. To get involved or make a donation, visit http://mountainlandheadstart.org/domain/61 or call (801) 375-7981.