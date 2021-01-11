Springville Operations Manager Rod Oldroyd is retiring after more than a decade of working with the city.
The city announced the retirement of Oldroyd, who began working as operations manager in 2008, in its January newsletter, writing that Oldroyd “will be missed at Springville City.”
Oldroyd’s responsibilities as manager of administrative services include “operations, human resources, (and) employee and public relations,” according to the city, “which means he talks to hundreds of Springville residents.”
“Rod tells his staff that he never wants to be typical government people,” the city wrote in the newsletter. “Employees should help, guide, and talk to the residents with a smile and determination to help. He makes everyone feel comfortable and anyone who crosses paths with Rod enjoys his wealth of knowledge and charisma both personally and professionally. He is always willing to share.”
Nicole Nielson, an administrative assistant for Springville, described Oldroyd’s attitude as “refreshing in a world that tends to focus on the negative rather than the good that is in our every day.”
“Days are never dull in the office with Rod,” Nielsen wrote in the January newsletter.
“We both always agreed that it is easier to be nice than to be right,” added Sophia Kwon, another administrative assistant.
Oldroyd’s history with the city of Springville goes far beyond his work as operations manager.
A graduate of Springville High School, Oldroyd has served on the Nebo School District Board of Education, Springville City Council and several Art City Days committees.
Additionally, Oldroyd has been a stake president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Oldroyd was chosen as the Springville Citizen of the Year in 2014 for his work with the city.
“Rod is very deserving of the Citizen of the Year award,” Springville Chamber of Commerce President Brian Johnson said at the time. “Particularly this year as we are trying to strengthen our relationship between the city and businesses, he has been very helpful. He has been our advocate and is facilitating a lot of changes. He is a city employee but he also donates lots of behind-the-scenes work people don’t know about. He truly serves his community.”
The city celebrated Oldroyd as “a problem solver for friends, family, employees and residents.”
“He serves as a toastmaster/master of ceremonies in every room he enters and entertains everywhere he goes,” the city wrote in the newsletter. “His family will enjoy having more time with him, and he will be daily missed at Springville City. Thank you for all you have given this community.”