Isabel “Izzy” Rammell, 13, of Springville, was preparing to undergo a kidney transplant earlier this year when Utah hospitals announced that elective surgeries and procedures would be postponed to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than three months after Izzy’s surgery was postponed, the Utah County teenager’s family says the procedure is back on.
“We’re grateful,” Lara Rammell, Izzy’s adoptive mother, said in an interview Thursday. “But we’re also apprehensive, because ... (the surgery) is serious and we are concerned about the virus, as well as just the medication that they’ll put her on afterward, the immunosuppressants. (They) will make her more susceptible to infection. So we’ll just need to be really cautious in still isolating for a while. We would be doing that whether there was a pandemic or not, but with a pandemic we’ll have to be even more careful just to keep her safe.”
Despite being diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at 6 months old, Izzy has always been full of energy, earning her the nickname “Busy Izzy.” But Izzy’s health declined earlier this year, according to her mother, causing her to miss school and depleting her normally bottomless energy.
Lara Rammell said her daughter’s kidney transplant is tentatively scheduled to take place in mid-August at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. The donor? Izzy’s non-biological brother, Skyler Rammell.
“They knew pretty early on that she needed a kidney transplant,” said Skyler Rammell, who is in an accelerated nursing program at Ameritech College of Healthcare in Draper. “And so it’s always been a matter of when, not if. And so it’s just something that we’ve grown up with. I’ve said since she was a little girl that I would love to be the one (to donate). I just thought it would be awesome to do that.”
Since the siblings aren’t biologically related, the family always considered it a long shot that Skyler Rammell would be able to donate one of his kidneys.
“And not until just a couple months ago did we even know that it was a possibility,” the 28-year-old said. “Because I had no idea what my blood type was.”
Skyler Rammell said he and Izzy have “always had a super close relationship.” He remembers one summer break where their mom had to work in the mornings and he would wake, dress and feed his infant sister.
“So I was like playing a little bit of ‘mom’ for a little while during that first summer,” Skyler Rammell reflected. “It was a really cool experience. And since then, we’ve bonded really well.”
“She actually ended up calling me ‘mom’ first,” he laughed. “My mom wasn’t too happy about that, but she got over it.”
Despite having “a lot of mixed feelings” about her daughter undergoing a serious medical procedure during a pandemic, Lara Rammell said the family is “grateful that she’s going to be able to have the transplant this year.”
“We’re grateful that she has her brother as a match,” she added. “That’s been a really wonderful thing. Because he’s biological for us and she’s adopted, so for them to be a match to each other is pretty amazing.”
Lara Rammell said she also appreciated neighbors and Utah County residents who have made donations to help fund Izzy’s surgery.
As of Thursday, $12,680 has been raised through various fundraising activities, including a “Team Izzy Virtual 5K” where participants can purchase “Team Izzy” shirts and “run, walk, swim, bike, hike, (or) rollerblade … a 5K anytime in the month of August” according to the event’s website.
To learn more about the virtual 5K and other events to raise money for the Children’s Organ Transplant Association in honor of Izzy, visit http://COTAforIsabel.com. All proceeds will go toward transplant-related expenses.