A new driver’s license office is opening this year in Springville, and is hoped to take the stress off of the overcrowded Orem office.
“This is something we’ve seen a need for for quite a long time,” said Chris Caras, director of Utah’s Driver License Division.
Caras used to be the supervisor at the Orem office more than 20 years ago, and even then, he said he could see the need for another Utah County office. Orem is now at what Caras referred to as “critical mass.”
While the staff do a phenomenal job with what they’re faced with, Caras said, the Orem office has a significantly longer wait time for services compared with other large offices across the state.
“Orem is bursting at its seams,” Caras said. “While they’ve been fighting a good fight, it’s critical we move into another full-service office to better meet the needs of the citizens.” The Springville office is hoped to take the pressure off by offering services to people from south Provo all the way to Juab County.”
Currently, there is a full-service office in Orem and an express office in Provo. With the opening of the Springville office, the express Provo office will close and its four staff members will transfer to Springville to become part of a 25-person staff.
This will be the first new driver’s license office created in the state since 2008, when the Draper office was opened, Caras said.
Services offered at a full-service office include issuance of learner permits and driver license, renewals, ID card issuance, and issuance of written tests for driving, CDL, motorcycle and learner permits.
Originally, the office was to open by July, however, the latest estimate has the office opening at the beginning of November. It is located off Interstate 15 at 2277 W. 700 South in Springville.