Water samples in Springville came back clean on Saturday afternoon, prompting the city to rescind its recommendation from Friday that residents in certain areas boil water, as needed for personal use.
According to a press release from the city released Saturday afternoon, drinking water sample test results from a state-approved testing lab showed no harmful bacterial contamination of the drinking water system throughout the city.
The samples were taken following the discovery that someone had broken into a city water tank.
Water samples were taken as a precaution from predetermined locations and sent to a Utah state-approved testing lab for analysis.
"All current evidence indicates that the water yesterday did, and still does meet state drinking water standards," the press release stated. "Based on the test results received, the drinking water is safe for human consumption."
The city advises residents who have further questions or concerns to call (801) 489-2700 during regular business hours.
-- Doug Fox